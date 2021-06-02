Read Dr. Fauci’s emails exposing what he knew about the virus from day 1



















Earlier, we discussed some of the Fauci emails, obtained through a FOIA, and there are glaring concerns. For example, as early as February 1, 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci was concerned that coronavirus originated in the Wuhan Lab and NIH might be involved.

If this was even a possibility, he should have revealed that information so it could be honestly investigated. He didn’t do that for political reasons, and then turned around and used his cohort, Dr. Daszak to cover it up with a visit to the Chinese lab. The lab, along with everything in China, is controlled by the CCP military.

It seems evident that Fauci immediately covered it up. He knew about a study exposed on ZeroHedge that claimed it looked like there were four HIV insertions put into the SARS CoV-2 virus to make it more virulent.

Fauci discussed it with the CEO of Eco-Health Alliance, Dr. Daszak, a researcher with extensive ties to the Wuhan lab and gain-of-function research.

Daszak later thanked Fauci in an email for publicly trashing the study. Later, it was Daszak — and only Daszak who represented the US — who went to China and claimed there was no evidence the virus originated in the lab. He presented no evidence to back up the claim.

It was also clear that Dr. Fauci was way too cozy with his CCP counterpart.

The mask situation appears to also be fraudulent. Two Fauci emails raise the question. In one email, he says that masks are for sick people. In the other email, he admits that asymptomatic spread is rare. So why were people with no symptoms wearing masks for a year? It’s almost like it was a charade, Matt Walsh writes.

SOME ARE CALLING FOR A CONGRESSIONAL PROBE

Candace Owens writes on Twitter, “Firing Fauci does not go far enough. Anthony Fauci needs to be tried and put into federal prison. He ruined millions of lives via depression, bankruptcy, suicide, & preyed on children via school. He (and many others) have taken part in the crime of the century. We all knew it.”

Rand Paul posted on Twitter: “But even more importantly than being a hero, he was a fraud. A massive fraud. The newly released trove of emails to and from Dr. Fauci makes that abundantly clear.”

The media is, of course, spinning the emails. You will see that for yourself.

Dr. Fauci is protected by the Democrat Party and the media. He was a good soldier for the Left and it’s not likely that we will see a probe.

As for Biden, he will continue to rely on the very people who lied to the public all along to sham-investigate — the intel agencies and the WHO.

We need a full congressional investigation into the Wuhan Gain of Function experiments Now And Tony must testify truthfully or face prosecution #FauciLeaks pic.twitter.com/byvyQrwBDY — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 2, 2021

