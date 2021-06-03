Two children open fire on deputies with AK-47s in Florida



















Two foster children broke into a Volusia County home, Tuesday night, then used guns they found inside the residence — including an AK-47 — to repeatedly fire at deputies for about 30 minutes, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said 12-year-old Travis O’Brien and 14-year-old Nicole Jackson face felony charges of attempted first-degree murder of law enforcement officers and armed burglary.

The girl ran at the deputies with a shotgun and is critically wounded.

The boy appeared before a judge and is held for 21 days until the next court date.

Deputies were searching for the children after they ran away from Florida United Methodist Children’s Home, a foster home. The boy has diabetes and must have his insulin within four hours.

A resident in the area where they were searching said a house was broken into. There were AK-47s a shotgun, a handgun, and ammo inside.

Deputies said the children grabbed the guns and opened fire at deputies at about 8:30 p.m. They also used baseball bats to destroy furniture, toilets, and a tub, according to authorities.

The Left is blaming guns instead of poor parenting, or in this case, no parenting, and mental illness.

A 14-year-old girl is critically wounded after getting into a shootout with police in Volusia County, Florida. The girl and a 12-year-old boy allegedly broke into a home, found a stash of guns and fired at deputies who were trying to find them after they were reported missing. pic.twitter.com/NPiOE2q7p6 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 2, 2021

