Former ICE Director: Border Patrol are ‘the only…humanity on the border’



















Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan appeared on Fox News today and said that the border policy is the “most inhumane” he has seen in his 35 years working as an agent.

“The men and women of the Border Patrol are the only piece of humanity on that border. The Biden administration policy, to say it’s humane? Tell me that’s humane when you watch that video, the children being dropped over the wall, the children being abandoned on the ranches,” Homan said.

“This is the most inhumane policy I’ve seen in my 35 years,” he added.

Homan praised “the men and women in green” for their service at the border. He said they have saved thousands of lives.

DRUGS ARE POURING IN

“We’re there, and that’s why I think Governor Abbott has declared a national emergency. His troopers have seized a record amount of fentanyl and fentanyl spreads all over this country. It killed over 64,000 Americans during the last crisis on the border,” Homan responded.

“The criminal cartels control the Mexican-U.S. border and the Joe Biden administration handed it to them. They use this humanitarian crisis,” he continued.

Homan also added that the movement of dangerous gang members and fentanyl into unprotected areas poses a threat to national security.

Watch:

NEW: With so many migrants crossing through remote desert areas along the border, this summer could be one of the deadliest on record. The number of single adults taken into custody continues to rise, and CBP rescues are pace to double 2020 & 2019 totals https://t.co/d0wijISRhz — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) June 3, 2021

Related

















