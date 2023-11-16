Ads From Corporate Clown World

By
M Dowling
-
1
9

Corporate has the ad for you whitey, average American. They think the anti-Israel people are middle-class white people.

The ad should be with a spoiled Ivy League rich kid or a foreign Middle Easterner, but the corporate world is a mecca of dishonesty.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
11 minutes ago

It’s truck driving cowboys who are in Israel right now helping out.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz