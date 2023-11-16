Ads From Corporate Clown World

Corporate has the ad for you whitey, average American. They think the anti-Israel people are middle-class white people.

The ad should be with a spoiled Ivy League rich kid or a foreign Middle Easterner, but the corporate world is a mecca of dishonesty.

And here we have another corporate ad depicting a young ‘Roscoe from Arkansas’ as the primary target demo that hate Jews Meanwhile we can see thousands marching in city after city that look nothing like working-class whitespic.twitter.com/2c1LMo5t85 — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) November 15, 2023

