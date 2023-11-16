CCP Xi Comes to San Fran for the Great American Giveaway

President Xi was greeted in San Francisco today like a conquering hero. He was here to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The San Franciscans waved the communist flags as he rode in to get everything he wanted. Biden’s goal today was to improve understanding between them. Xi was there to collect.

There wasn’t a US flag in sight. This is the USA, not China:

San Francisco with not one American Flag in site yesterday as President Xi rolls into town… pic.twitter.com/bttqrklZKd — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) November 15, 2023

Gov. Newsom cleaned up San Francisco just for Xi’s visit to make the Third World dump look pristine. That’s something he won’t do for citizens.

Gavin Newsom solves San Francisco’s homeless problem (but only for Xi Jinping) Watch full episodes of “Nights with Chris Boyle” on OAN Live! pic.twitter.com/07qHOpTDfn — Chris Boyle (@heyChrisBoyle) November 16, 2023

Biden just released another $10 billion to Iran today for a total of $80 billion, and the administration has admitted that the money will go to create terror. Now, he’s working on deals with Xi.

Biden didn’t have an agenda going in to the meeting, and his staff, who were in attendance at the meeting with Xi, didn’t bring anything to the table.

Joe Biden was checked out.

According to the report, Biden and Xi will agree to limit AI use in the systems that control and deploy nuclear weapons as well as the technology’s use in autonomous weapon systems such as drones. That helps China.

INCREDIBLY POOR DECISION

Fox News:

Christopher Alexander, the chief analytics officer of Pioneer Development Group, questioned the need for such a deal, pointing out that the U.S. would be giving up a strategic advantage it currently holds over China.

“This is an incredibly poor decision. … China lags behind the U.S. in AI capabilities, so the Biden administration just ceded a strategic advantage.”

“It is foolish to believe China will honor any agreement limiting the use of AI in nuclear weapons. Look at the Paris Climate Agreement: despite agreeing to reduce carbon emissions, China continued to be one of the world’s worst polluters. Similarly, it has no regard for human rights or intellectual property,” Mangold-Lenett told Fox News Digital.

“Chinese leadership has no regard for agreements that could slow down its quest for destabilizing the world order and displacing the U.S. as hegemon. The U.S. should continue developing AI systems that ensure national security and advance our interests — our enemies will surely do the same.”

Additionally, there is a deal to stop the flow of fentanyl from China to Mexico. The first deal was to stop the flow to the US, so now China sends it to Mexico, and we have to make that deal. Fentanyl has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans.

There was no mention of the COVID-19 virus that spread throughout the world after Chinese people were allowed to travel the world but not within the country during the height of the pandemic.

What else did Biden give away for these so-called deals?

Only people cheering for Xi were allowed to get near Xi. Xi is a monster, but then again, so are Joe Biden and his Obama staff.

Anti-CCP Protestors Send a Message to Xi Jinping Nicole Tsai of @NFSCSpeak, reporting from San Francisco, said she and many others were there to tell Chinese President Xi Jinping that he and the CCP do not represent China and the Chinese people. “We are being blocked by miles… pic.twitter.com/9UuMBanWpt — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) November 15, 2023

