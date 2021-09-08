Afghan heading to US with explosives not suspected of terrorism

A male Afghan refugee who was departing the Ramstein Air Base in Germany for the United States was detained Monday. During pre-flight screening, blasting caps and other explosives materials were discovered in his carry-on luggage.

The sources are three US officials speaking with John Solomon of Just the News.

The man, who was born in the early 1990s and an Afghan citizen, was working as a contractor for the U.S. government when he was evacuated.

The officials say the materials were related to his work, not terrorism. His work of blowing up things?

Nonetheless, the man was placed on a restricted list and prevented from traveling to the U.S., according to a Transportation Security Administration summary of the incident obtained by Just the News.

“Subject has been moved to a ‘red list’ and will not travel to the U.S.” and U.S. air marshals were advised, the TSA memo stated.

Screeners, including a member of the German military assisting the U.S. at the Air Force base in Germany, found five blasting caps, one igniter switch, a “def cord” and one shock tube when the refugee was apprehended late Monday morning German time, according to officials and the TSA summary report.

He had no ill intent, say the officials.

Hmmm….

The incident occurred the same day Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged many Afghan refugees were not fully vetted before they were evacuated from their country to U.S. bases elsewhere.

“In our effort to get as many people out as fast as we can while we had the airport functioning, we focused on doing just that,” Blinken said, but officials are now “doing accountings on the back end as people arrive in the United States.”