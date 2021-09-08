Cancel culture gets Tripwire CEO fired for pro-life views

















Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson was forced to step down following severe backlash against his tweet supporting the Texas law that bans ELECTIVE abortions after a heartbeat is detected. The law also allows lawsuits against illegal abortions.

The statement from the company claims his values do not reflect the values of the company, its partners, and the broader community.

This is America? Where no one can have a different opinion and where killing the unborn is raised to the level of a value?

This is the tweet that got him fired: Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer I don’t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer. It was liked by 18,000 people.

Lila Rose praised him.

Thank you for speaking out for basic human rights, despite the crazy bullying from those that demand the right to kill a child in the womb. You are on the right side of history and your courage inspires others. Millions of Americans are pro-life and stand with you. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) September 7, 2021

The cancel culture agitators are thrilled to see him suffer for standing up for life. It doesn’t say much for their character or values. Here’s one:

It took less than 48 hours for John Gibson to go from making 6 figures to out of a job. I hope “it was important” enough to go “on the record as a pro-life game developer.” Enjoy unemployment & thanks for outing yourself as an a$$hole! Props to Tripwire#DemVoice1 https://t.co/D1a4KZOhT9 pic.twitter.com/y4EsxkDMf3 — The Jewish Ginger Resister (@EricHaftelLive) September 7, 2021

