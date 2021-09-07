Obama’s Taliban Five-exchanged for a deserter-have top jobs in Afghanistan

















All five ex-Guantanamo detainees exchanged for Bowe Bergdahl in 2014 have senior positions in the Taliban’s resurrected Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Tolo News reports.

The Taliban Five or GITMO Five: Abdul Haq Wasiq, Mohammad Fazl, Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa, Norullah Nori, and Mohammad Nabi Omari.

All important ministries have gone to Helmandi/Kandahari Pashtoons or the Haqqanis, and they represent some very violent and amoral people.

They are:

Head of State: Mullah Hassan Akhund, First Deputy: Mullah Baradar, Second Deputy: Mawlavi Hannafi, Acting Minister of Defense: Mullah Yaqoub, Acting Minister of Interior: Serajuddin Haqqani [Global terrorist]

Acting Foreign Minister: Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Finance Minister: Mullah Hedayatullah Badri, Acting Education Minister: Sheikh Mawlawi Noorullah, Acting Minister for Information and Culture: Mullah Khairullah Khairkhah

Mohammad Fazl is the Chief of Army Staff.

Abdul Haq Wasiq has been made head of Afghan intelligence. Wasiq spent 12 years in the US prison at Guantanamo Bay.

Acting Minister of Economy: Qari Din Hanif, Acting Minister for Hajj and Religious Affairs: Mawlawi Noor Mohammad Saqib, Acting Minister of Justice: Mawlawi Abdul Hakim Sharie, Acting Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs: Mullah Noorullah Noori

Acting Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development: Mullah Mohammad Younus Akhundzada, Acting Minister of Public Work: Mullah Abdul Manan Omari, Mohammad Fazl, Khairullah Khairkhwa, Norullah Nori, and Mohammad Nabi Omari, Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum: Mullah Mohammad Esa Akhund

Lt. Colonel Tony Shaffer, author of The Last Line, and Ret. Col. David Hunt reported that the Bowe Bergdahl prisoner swap was a terrible deal. Lt. Colonel Shaffer claimed that the Obama administration paid $5 billion and released five top Taliban Gitmo detainees in exchange for deserter Bowe Bergdahl (video).

