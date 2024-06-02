Afghan Murders German Officer, Terrorists at Quantico, Diversity Is Our Strength

A German police officer died of his injuries inflicted by an Afghan import to Germany.

The 29-year-old was one of six people who suffered serious injuries during the attack in the central square of Mannheim on Friday. Police have not publicly suggested any possible motive.

He was stabbed multiple times.

BREAKING: Islamic knife attacker shot by police after stabbing spree on anti-Islam rally filming livestream in German city. Multiple people including at least one police officer were left with serious injuries as the knifeman went on a rampage. pic.twitter.com/p6dkJcWpn6 — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) May 31, 2024

Meanwhile, our borders are open, and we just escaped a terror attack. It’s not if but when we suffer massive attacks from cartels or terrorists, thanks to the Biden administration.

The Biden administration has essentially confirmed one of America’s worst — and most politically consequential — nightmares related to the ongoing border crisis.

Two illegal immigrants just attempted a terror attack on US soil. We know that a Jordanian who illegally crossed the border joined up with another Jordanian who had overstayed his visa and drove a box truck to the gates of Quantico.

They claimed to be Amazon delivery drivers and tried to access a site that houses the FBI training academy, military officer training schools, and military criminal investigations and intelligence commands.

Quick-thinking military police stopped the truck and charged the men with trespassing before turning them over to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The government will not provide further information.

BREAKING: Jordanian Who Breached Marine Corps Base Quantico Entered U.S. IllegallyQuantico, VA | Fox News has confirmed that one of the two Jordanian nationals who breached the Quantico military base in Virginia on May 3rd entered the United States illegally through the porous… pic.twitter.com/Aur8IsYNVw — Overton (@OvertonLive) May 23, 2024

Related