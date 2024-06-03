Woke Meets Woke and It Doesn’t Go Well

The Free Palestine group blocked the LGBTQIA+PRIDE parade in Philadelphia. It’s ironic, given the LGBTs support the free Palestine/Hamas groups. We even have the Queers for Palestine.

The PRIDE guys had a sign that said, “There’s no pride in genocide.” The Free Palestine group says the PRIDE group can’t be proud when Palestine isn’t free.

The Left is eating the Left. There is no way these two groups can co-exist, but that is not our problem.

Diversity is our strength.

BREAKING: Free Palestine protesters block Philly Pride Parade pic.twitter.com/bjDsAWQYW8 — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) June 2, 2024

Don’t engage, and just watch!

