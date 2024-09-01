Afghanistan Tim Will Fight Big Pharma And It Will Cost You

Tim Walz wants you to think he’s a nice, ordinary American teacher who coaches, served in the military in Afghanistan, and loves his children born of IVF treatments. He corrected the latter after he was caught lying; he blamed it on bad grammar. As for the lies about serving in war, he said he is proud of his military record.

HE SAID HE WAS DEPLOYED TO AFGHANISTAN

Tim Walz could see Afghanistan from his window in Italy. There is no record of Kamala Harris working at McDonald’s, and Tim never went to Afghanistan.

“When I was in Afghanistan…” – Tim Walz For the record, Tim Walz deployed to Italy, not Afghanistan. Repost this for all to see and bookmark it for the next time you need to prove he’s a stolen valor fraud!pic.twitter.com/riNnXJGXUJ — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) September 1, 2024

All this is so they can pretend they are one of us peasants as they plan a Marxist America for us. They are on the end yard line to success.

Walz recently said he will fight Big Pharma.

One way Big Pharma is trying to kill the program is by pushing crushing bureaucratic regulations like those in the bills Walz signed. The manufacturers believe that the providers should in every instance pass the savings along to the patient, but, as Neil explained, if the patient has insurance they charge insurance the regular price and pocket the difference to fund other programs or simply keep their doors open.

Some providers have expanded their oncology programs, which is a huge benefit to mostly elderly patients on fixed incomes who would otherwise have to travel long distances for cancer treatment. Others have introduced community dental programs, which nobody will argue is a bad thing. We know more than ever about the link between dental health and other medical issues, and many Americans don’t have dental insurance, period.

The bill Walz signed in May 2023 requires 340B covered entities to publicly report detailed financial information, including their total 340B acquisition costs and payments. These hospitals are either government-run or not-for-profit and participate in Medicare/Medicaid so it’s safe to say they already comply with extremely detailed financial reporting requirements.

Then in 2024, Walz signed a separate bill requiring an additional report from state 340B providers, this one reporting expenses for 340B program administration and payments made to any non-pharmacy entities. This bill levies a $500 daily fine on entities that don’t comply. For extremely small facilities with 10, 20, or 30 beds and a small staff, this is extremely burdensome from both a staff utilization standpoint and a technology cost standpoint. And who pays for that? The rural, conservative voters who will have less provider availability and who might see their community hospital close down completely.

Walz and Harris aren’t going to try to bring down drug costs for the consumer, and no matter whether it’s pharma or any other legislation or government program, you can believe in your bones they are going to make YOU pay for it.

Even Bill Maher called him and Kamala out, but Maher says it doesn’t matter that he’s a big liar since all politicians are. However, not all are pathological liars like those two. Maher’s kind of thinking is what got two communists to this point.

Tim Walz likes to tell a story about deciding to become a politician when George Bush’s people wouldn’t let him in to hear him speak because they previously volunteered for the Democrat Party.

The only problem is it was one more lie.

A Washington Examiner investigation revealed inconsistencies in Walz’s account, undermining his credibility. Contrary to his public statements, sources close to the event assert that Walz was admitted to the rally. Furthermore, the two individuals accompanying him were not his students but the children of fellow teachers. The Washington Examiner confirmed these reports, noting other discrepancies in Walz’s narrative.

He never tells the truth. We’ve documented so many lies.

Kamala picked the furthest left candidate as her running mate. It was probably a nod to the Obamas. Two Marxists are worse than one.