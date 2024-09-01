Hamas Brutally Murders Six Young Hostages, Biden’s at the Beach, Kamala’s Praying

Six young hostages, including one American, were found by the IDF in Rafah, brutally murdered overnight by Hamas. They were recovered from a tunnel. The IDF was very close to saving them.

Each of the hostages was shot in the back of the head, and it’s believed that they were shot in the last few days.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino were their names, and Goldberg-Polin was the American.

The IDF retrieved the bodies of the hostages from a tunnel under the city of Rafah in Gaza.

They were likely slaughtered by Hamas shortly before the IDF got to them in Rafah.

The bodies were found only one kilometer from where Kaid Farhan al-Alkadi, age 52, from Rahat, was found last week.

Since Alkadi was found, the IDF put out instructions to be extra careful in the area, but it is possible that Hamas killed the six, knowing that the military was close by and that the hostages might be taken by the IDF alive.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum blames Netanyahu for their deaths.

While I don’t want the US dragged into that war, I do think the Biden-Harris administration micromanaged the war against Hamas stupidly.

Bill Ackman wrote on X:

Consider that Hamas chose to execute an American hostage with a bullet to the back of his head during the last two or three days (along with five other hostages) whose parents just spoke at the DNC less than two weeks ago, while hostage negotiations were underway.

Consider that the U.S. strategy over the last 330 days has been to pressure Israel to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, including through the withholding of weapons from @Israel and by periodically leaking our failure to support our ally to the media in the midst of hostage negotiations.

Consider what pressure if any the U.S. has brought to bear on Hamas and our friends in the region who harbor Hamas’ leadership?

Why? Why has our leadership adopted this failed strategy?

Because @POTUS Biden (who has been on vacation for 16 days) and @KamalaHarris, who also just skipped a ceremony at Arlington Cemetery to honor 13 fallen soldiers from the failed Afghanistan withdrawal, along with their advisers in the DNC, believe they will lose important votes in certain key swing states and from Hamas supporters on campuses.

Biden spent today — his 16th straight day on vacation — lounging on the beach. He has spent a total of 532 days (40.3% of his presidency) on vacation. Who’s running the country? pic.twitter.com/YIStPQR3Vl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2024

It has been proven time and time again that the only thing that terrorists understand is brute force. Rather than pressure Israel, the United States should have put more pressure on our other allies in the region to help, and done everything we can to help Israel defeat Hamas and recover the hostages, but unfortunately this was not good politics for Biden/Harris and some of their supporters.

By being weak and lacking resolve, we failed our captured, now dead citizens, and the other hostages and their families while emboldening terrorists around the world.

The result:

It has become much less safe to be an American since October 7th because of our failed leadership.

It has become much less safe to be a member of the free world since October 7th because of our failed leadership.

We are in desperate need for a change in leadership so our enemies once again fear the United States and think twice before they act against us and/or our allies. The time has come.

Like I said, I don’t want the US involved in this war, but they took US hostages, and Biden-Harris barely mentions them. The response is very weak. They did and said nothing that would have gotten them back. There should have been an outcry from this administration. Instead, Biden-Harris gave them over a hundred million dollars and gave their sugar Daddy, Iran, access to billions of dollars. The US kowtowed and forced Netanyahu to drag out the war for political expediency.

No one but Hamas is to blame for their deaths, but the US foreign policy gave Hamas a lot of latitude. Every time Biden-Harris trashed Netanyahu, they empowered Hamas, and they did it because Bibi wasn’t far left enough for them, and they want the ever-growing Islamic vote.

So what does Harris have to say? She’s praying, and she has many religions depending on the holiday, beginning with Kwanza, so that’ll work.

On October 7, Hersh Goldberg-Polin — an American citizen — was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists. He was just 23 years old, attending a music festival with friends. We now know he was murdered by Hamas. Doug and my prayers are with Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg-Polin, Hersh’s… pic.twitter.com/vHSGbWgUjr — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 1, 2024