AFL Documents: CDC Colluded with Twitter, FB to Censor Speech

America First Legal (AFL) released the fourth set of shocking documents obtained from litigation against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They show collusion between the CDC and social media companies. The purpose wa to censor free speech and silence the public square under the government’s label of “misinformation.”

Twitter ran a “Partner Support Portal” for government employees and other “stakeholders” to submit posts that it would remove or flag as “misinformation” on its platform.

Documents show Twitter enrolling one government employee, through their personal Twitter account, into this Portal. We know from other publicly related documents, that Facebook has copied this approach for election-related censorship.

The U.S. government was actively working to “socially inoculate”–or brainwash–the public against anything that threatened its narrative. They used Big Tech to monitor and manipulate users to censor unapproved information and push government propaganda. For example, Facebook sent written materials to the CDC bragging about censoring more than sixteen million “pieces of content.” The content contained opinions or information the U.S. government wanted suppressed.

The documents also reveal the CDC was “collaborating with UNICEF, WHO and IFCN member and leading civil society organization Mafindo.” All of the collusion was to mitigate “disinformation.” Mafindo is a Facebook third-party fact-checking partner. It’s based in Indonesia andis funded by Google.

“AFL’s first release of documents revealed the explicit collusion between the CDC and Big Tech to censor what the Biden Administration deemed “misinformation” and push covert COVID-19 propaganda. The second release built the evidentiary record showing that CDC specifically sent Facebook and Twitter-specific posts to take down, throttle, censor, or flag. AFL’s third release revealed that the CDC’s mask guidance policies for school children were driven by political polling by liberal dark money group The Kaiser Family Foundation rather than science.”

Related