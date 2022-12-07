Radical Marxist Warnock Wins Over Herschel Walker

By
M Dowling
-
3
41

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) , a radical Marxist, was projected to win Georgia’s Senate runoff on Tuesday, sending him to the upper chamber for a full term and handing his party a crucial extra seat in the majority.

The Associated Press called the race at 10:26 p.m. ET.

Georgia gets a Communist and Chuck Schumer can pass much of his far-left agenda.


3 Comments
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
14 minutes ago

I can’t rule out Election Fraud in Georgia, but the last Time I was in Atlanta I was surrounded by Brain Dead Zombies.

How does an Administration who has screwed up everything they touched, not get torched in a Midterm Election? Makes no sense at all. It’s hard to believe that there are this many Stupid People in America, but GA did give us Jimmy Carter! I guess since we survived Jimmy Carter we will survive Traitor Joe – MAYBE!

John Vieira
John Vieira
52 minutes ago

Stupidity??? or mahination???

lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
52 minutes ago

The tide has turned in the country. The takers have now overtaken the makers.

