Catherine Herridge’s Bombshell Report on a Vaccine-Injured Soldier

The military mandated vaccines for soldiers out of political expediency. They kicked them out if they didn’t obey. That was political also. At the time, the military was hunting down conservatives, suggesting they were domestic threats.

An experimental vaccine should never have been forced on anyone, much less a non-vulnerable group like the military. Scientists can’t catch the virus; it mutates faster than they can develop a vaccine.

MRNA is also under intense scrutiny after side effects, and numerous studies suggest it is not ready for market.

That takes us to a once-healthy young woman who is now living with a serious heart condition.

Karoline Stancik

Army Specialist Karoline Stancik fought to have the military admit that her injuries occurred in the line of duty. She has a debilitating heart condition caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Army and National Guard are accused of abandoning the 24-year-old soldier. She has a “debilitating heart condition.”

An internal memo “linked” her injury to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

New military records confirm the soldier’s heart injury was “In Line of Duty” and details her account of “complications since receiving the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.”

Catherine Herridge, who is on the case, said Moderna did not respond to her questions. Army Specialist Karoline Stancik now faces over $70,000 in medical debt.

She has had three heart attacks and a stroke.

Stancik, who had pacemaker surgery earlier this month, says she’s never had a positive test for COVID-19.

The vaccine was the problem.

With the permission of @stancikkaroline and her advocacy group @REALUSJAG, we are exclusively publishing the Army Human Resources Command memo with redactions. CONTEXT: Stancik who had pacemaker surgery earlier this month says she’s never had a positive test for COVID-19. An… pic.twitter.com/2duQ5i5uIm — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) June 24, 2024

The exclusive interview with Specialist Karoline Stancik’s mother is now live for my @X subscribers. Herridge: “What would you want military leadership to know?” Lisa Stancik: “You’re leaving them stranded…They came in willingly. And where are you?” For $7, you can support… https://t.co/i5uG2VXS0N pic.twitter.com/Rer1LysehC — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) June 24, 2024

