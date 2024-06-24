Catherine Herridge’s Bombshell Report on a Vaccine-Injured Soldier

M DOWLING
The military mandated vaccines for soldiers out of political expediency. They kicked them out if they didn’t obey. That was political also. At the time, the military was hunting down conservatives, suggesting they were domestic threats.

An experimental vaccine should never have been forced on anyone, much less a non-vulnerable group like the military. Scientists can’t catch the virus; it mutates faster than they can develop a vaccine.

MRNA is also under intense scrutiny after side effects, and numerous studies suggest it is not ready for market.

That takes us to a once-healthy young woman who is now living with a serious heart condition.

Karoline Stancik

Army Specialist Karoline Stancik fought to have the military admit that her injuries occurred in the line of duty. She has a debilitating heart condition caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Army and National Guard are accused of abandoning the 24-year-old soldier. She has a “debilitating heart condition.”

An internal memo “linked” her injury to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

New military records confirm the soldier’s heart injury was “In Line of Duty” and details her account of “complications since receiving the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.”

Catherine Herridge, who is on the case, said Moderna did not respond to her questions. Army Specialist Karoline Stancik now faces over $70,000 in medical debt.

She has had three heart attacks and a stroke.

Stancik, who had pacemaker surgery earlier this month, says she’s never had a positive test for COVID-19.

The vaccine was the problem.


