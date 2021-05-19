AFL wins restraining order against Biden’s systemically racist aid policy



















America First Legal won a restraining order against the Biden administration for his systemically racist policy of basing financial assistance to restaurants and bar owners on race and gender. It’s racism against white people, especially white men.

BIG: @America1stLegal and @TPPF just won a Temporary Restraining Order against the Biden Administration over their policy basing financial assistance to restaurant and bar owners on race or gender. pic.twitter.com/8dHGYF9Q68 — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) May 19, 2021

