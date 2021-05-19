Gangland Mayor won’t do 1-on-1 interviews with white reporters



















NBC reporter Mary Ann Ahearn reports that as Chicago’s Mayor reaches her two-year midway point as mayor, her spokeswoman says she is granting one on one interviews only to Black or Brown journalists.

WTTW Chicago reporter Paris Schutz said, “I was told the same thing.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is sounding a bit racist. Do they have to be gay and short too Apparently, she judges people by the color of their skin, not the content of their character.

It has made some white reporters unhappy. They didn’t think their support for racist, Marxist ideologies would one day hit back at them?

Lightfoot might be limiting the interviews because the shootings and deaths in her gangland city are worse than in war-torn areas.

Perhaps she should worry more about the 46 people who were shot over this past weekend, five are deceased. Twenty-nine were shot Friday and Saturday night.

By Monday morning at 5:08 a.m., ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted the total number of overall shooting victims for the weekend had risen to 46. Another seventeen were shot on a bloody Sunday.

On Sunday morning, two Chicago police officers were shot by an individual who opened fire on them in an alley. The officers were both hospitalized but “stable and recovering,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Security consultant, Donald Muhammad, wrote on Twitter: Frustrations are mounting, #ChicagoPolice Officers are outgunned, outmanned & now having their days off cancelled & being forced to work 12 hour shifts. Detectives are sitting on street corners instead of solving crimes & homicides. No real leadership equals the same sad results.

Laura Ingraham addressed Lightfoot’s racist ploy with Bob Woodson on her show this week. Woodson said they are fighting racism with racism. The Left is “so insulting and demeaning to black America” as if we have “no agency, no understanding” unless white people change.

Go to 2:48:

