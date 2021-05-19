New Trump Statement, Don’t Fall For It!



















Every Republican who votes for the 9/11 commission to study the January 6th riot is voting for the demise of their own party. It’s meant to damage Republicans and will continue at least until the 2022 election.

The nation is close to becoming a one-party state ruled by totalitarian Democrats. The only chance to stop it is in 2022 if we make it to November, but Democrats plan to make sure Republicans don’t win.

As Donald Trump says, it’s a political trap. It’s also unfair — Antifa and Black Lives Matter are not being investigated.

Voting for this commission is voting for a dual system of justice where only Democrats have a say.

Trump wrote at his desk: “Republicans in the House and Senate should not approve the Democrat trap of the January 6 Commission. It is just more partisan unfairness and unless the murders, riots, and fire bombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago, and New York are also going to be studied, this discussion should be ended immediately. Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left. Hopefully, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!”

Former President Trump makes the exceedingly obvious point that the Jan 6 commission is a partisan political trap being set by opponents of the GOP and says that Republicans must “get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left.” pic.twitter.com/N8UDhf89tK — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 19, 2021

