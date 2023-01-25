African Reporter Tells KJP She’s “Not a Good Fit for the Job”

On Tuesday, African reporter Simon Ateba became very frustrated with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. She did her usual clumsy evasion of every question relating to Biden’s classified document scandal. He couldn’t take it anymore and told her she wasn’t a good fit for the job.

“Karine, since you don’t have any answer on the classified documents, you don’t seem a good fit for this job,” he said. “We do not seem to have any answer from you,” he added. An annoyed KJP moved on quickly.

This reporter has gone after her before. He can’t seem to believe how incompetent and dishonest she is, but it’s true. It wouldn’t change if she leaves. She’d be replaced with someone who does exactly what she does. KJP is doing exactly what the administration wants her to do.

Watch:

