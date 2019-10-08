After backlash, the NBA isn’t groveling to Red China quite as much today

Over the weekend, the Houston Rockets General Manager tweeted support for the people of Hong Kong who are fighting for their freedoms against the Red Chinese regime. His tweet, now deleted, read: “Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.”

Not only was he forced to apologize, but he was threatened with some type of sanctions after China announced it wouldn’t air NBA games.

The authoritarian Chinese government wants us to respect their viewpoints but they are telling us, here, in the USA, that they won’t respect our free speech rights.

Houston Rockets star James Harden groveled. He loves China’s money.

“We apologize. You know..we love China…we love playing there. For both of us individually, we go there once or twice a year. They show us the most important love. We appreciate them as a fan base. We love everything there about them…” ~ James Hardenhttps://t.co/t0fnKii7VZ — Kraig Kelly (@kraigkelly) October 7, 2019

The NBA will attack Trump but won’t challenge a tyrannical government that imprisons their minority Muslims and anyone who fights for freedoms.

SILVER’S COWARDLY RESPONSE

NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s first response was, “These are complex issues they don’t lend themselves easily to social media. I can’t ultimately run the NBA based on trying to satisfy everyone on Twitter. For those who…engage, they’ll see that we are dealing with a complex set of issues.”

“As complex as I understood these issues were, as I talked to them I realize how emotional they are, and how careful the league needs to be…I hope I am not naive in saying that I think at the end of the day some positive will come from this,” Silver said.

The Chinese must laugh at him.

CHINA FLEXES ITS FINANCIAL MUSCLES

CCTV, China’s state broadcaster, said, “We are strongly dissatisfied and we oppose Silver’s claim to support Morey’s right of free expression. We believe that any speech that challenges national sovereignty and social stability is not within the scope of freedom of speech.”

CCTV said it was suspending the current broadcast arrangements for the NBA’s pre-season games in China. They also said it will “immediately investigate all cooperation and exchanges involving the NBA.”

Today, they said they will not air the first two preseason games and they canceled the NBA Cares event for the Brooklyn Net.

Silver plans to meet with them in China. It should be to pull his teams from the country, but it will probably be to offer some weak-kneed apology.

SILVER’S NEW AND SLIGHTLY IMPROVED RESPONSE

He issues a new statement which stands up WEAKLY for free speech. He’s scared of losing their money and won’t stand up for America with strength and love of country. The Chinese have a much stronger belief in their government.

Adam Silver on the NBA’s situation in China: “I recognize our initial statement left people angered, confused or unclear on who we are or what the NBA stands for. Let me be more clear….” pic.twitter.com/UfGqm7Kqax — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 8, 2019

Coach Steve Kerr gave a pathetic response.

Steve Kerr has no comment on NBA’s China issues. He comments on every Trump tweet and can’t support democracy in China? What a complete and total coward. pic.twitter.com/Fr4FJIaOW0 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 8, 2019



South Park is now banished from China after they mocked them, but they have courage.

“South Park” was erased from major platforms in China after an episode taunted Chinese censors. The show’s creators posted a mocking apology: “Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts.” https://t.co/Z4XwbIUWTC — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 8, 2019

Americans might not realize it or appreciate it, but President Trump has exposed the communism of China. He is standing up for the USA.

This has nothing to do with the people of China. They immigrate to the United States and make it a better country. They are industrious, lovely, smart people, but communism is hell and we don’t want it here.

Some Americans are too willing to sacrifice their freedoms. It’s all about the money, baby.

We want to work with China but they must respect our rights too.