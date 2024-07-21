Clintons Endorse Border/AI Czar Kamala Harris

M DOWLING
Bill and Hillary Clinton endorsed another figurehead who accomplished nothing as the border and AI czar. After Democrats undemocratically pushed Biden out, knowing he was incompetent his entire time in office, the Clintons claimed he “strengthened our democracy” and “restored our standing in the world.”

We are involved in major wars, and our economy is a disaster. Our borders are wide open. Kamala, as border czar, has lied repeatedly, claiming the border was secured.

This might not be the end of the story. Anything could happen at the convention. Democrats are very dishonest.


