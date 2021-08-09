After FDA approval next month, Pentagon will order military to get the vaccine

















The Pentagon will mandate all military get the COVID-19 vaccine. It appears they will wait until the FDA approves the drug which they think will take place early next month.

It’s good they are waiting. It’s illegal if it’s experimental.

“By way of expectation, public reporting suggests the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could achieve full FDA licensure early next month. The intervening few weeks will be spent preparing for this transition,” Austin wrote.

Some military will refuse. Disobeying a lawful order without a religious or medical exemption probably means some form of punishment.

BREAKING: Pentagon to require members of US military to get COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to memo obtained by @AP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 9, 2021

Asked by George Stephanopoulos if he supports more vaccine mandates, petty despot Dr. Collins said, “Well, that’s an obviously hot topic. For me, as a physician, as a non-political person, as a scientist, the compelling case for vaccines for everybody is right there in front of you, just look at the data. And certainly, I celebrate when I see businesses deciding that they’re going to mandate that for their employees.”

.@NIHDirector Dr. Francis Collins: “I celebrate when I see businesses deciding that they’re going to mandate [vaccine] for their employees.” pic.twitter.com/j6eM40hhoJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 8, 2021

