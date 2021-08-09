Whip Clyburn thinks it’s 1963 on steroids with voter suppression

















Partisan hack leftist James Clyburn is calling voter integrity laws, such as voter ID, “voter suppression laws.” Meanwhile, he has described the true voter suppression law HR1/S1 as protecting voting rights.

Clyburn wants us to believe he supports capitalism. He claims corporations don’t like these “voter suppression laws” and that’s why the corporations are coming forward.

Is that also why corporations are WOKE? Is that why they support social justice and violent communists in Black Lives Matter and Antifa?

The Democrat Whip wants to know if they’ll continue to be a democracy or an autocracy. We suggest he ask Pelosi, or Biden, or Dr. Fauci.

He added that nullification of 1963 is “coming back” and it’s “on steroids.”

Watch:

.@WhipClyburn: “These voter suppression laws are being proposed in 48 of our 50 states. Now the question is: are we going to continue to be a democracy? Or are we going into an autocracy?” Presented by @BofA_News pic.twitter.com/tfyfWUuVxk — Axios (@axios) August 2, 2021

