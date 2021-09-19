Soviet Twitter fact-checks Donald Trump’s opinion

















Jenna Ellis posted a fact-check by Soviet Twitter of Donald Trump’s opinion. In the Twitter world, you are penalized for wrongthink.

On Friday through his “Save America” PAC, DJT ripped into Biden’s military generals over the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Pentagon admitted on Friday that a drone strike in Afghanistan — which they insisted hit two ISIS operatives — was a “tragic mistake” that killed 10 innocent civilians, including 7 children.

Trump’s statement reads: “How disgraceful that so many people have been killed because of our incompetent Generals. The Biden Administration wanted to show that they were tough guys after they surrendered to the Taliban, which left many soldiers injured or dead, and left Americans and the best Military equipment in the World behind. Our Country has never been so embarrassed or humiliated.”

The statement was then posted to social media by multiple people.

Ellis shared screenshots in a Twitter post on Saturday afternoon, showing a partly-false label slapped over Trump’s statement.

“Facebook over here “fact-checking” President Trump’s opinions ,” Ellis wrote.

Facebook over here “fact-checking” President Trump’s opinions 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Ip6lbvzLmA — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) September 18, 2021

Many are of the same opinion, and that is, the feckless administration was in a big hurry to show they were tough guys after the surrender left 13 service members dead. That mad rush left ten innocents dead.

