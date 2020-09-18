Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at age 87 of cancer

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at age 87 of metastatic cancer of the pancreas. She was a tough and relentless fighter for her beliefs, proud to be Jewish, and beloved by family and friends.

She was very far left but we respect her.

The court, in a statement, said Ginsburg died at her home in Washington surrounded by family.

“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence, that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice.”

Just days before her death, as her strength waned, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Our wish is the opposite.

She was a sincere fighter for equality and although we disagree with her methods, her goals were laudable.