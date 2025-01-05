Chuck Schumer Still Claims Joe Biden Was Fit

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

NBC’s Kristen Welker questioned Chuck U. Schumer about misleading Americans about Joe Biden’s mental fitness. He doubled down on Biden’s alleged fitness and claimed he’s been an outstanding president. He mentioned his so-called achievements, which Biden’s handlers put in place.

When asked if Biden could have served another four years, Chuck U said he was not going “to speculate.”

People like Schumer will continue to lie as long as they are not held accountable. The media lets them lie without pushback.

Welker asks him questions in a calm manner and then lets him lie. She’s quite different when interviewing Donald Trump. She plays gotcha with DJT.

As Trump said, she could be great if she wasn’t so biased.


