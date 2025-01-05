Chuck Schumer Still Claims Joe Biden Was Fit

NBC’s Kristen Welker questioned Chuck U. Schumer about misleading Americans about Joe Biden’s mental fitness. He doubled down on Biden’s alleged fitness and claimed he’s been an outstanding president. He mentioned his so-called achievements, which Biden’s handlers put in place.

When asked if Biden could have served another four years, Chuck U said he was not going “to speculate.”

People like Schumer will continue to lie as long as they are not held accountable. The media lets them lie without pushback.

Welker asks him questions in a calm manner and then lets him lie. She’s quite different when interviewing Donald Trump. She plays gotcha with DJT.

Chuck Schumer is confronted about the coverup around Biden’s obvious cognitive decline — and denies he “misled” Americans by insisting Biden’s “mental acuity is great.” pic.twitter.com/DUbVvkHyyS — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) January 5, 2025

As Trump said, she could be great if she wasn’t so biased.

TRUMP CALLS OUT KRISTIN WELKER TO HER FACE. This is one of the many boss moments from Meet the Press.pic.twitter.com/ShBpVuJkjW — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 9, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email