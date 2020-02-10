AG Barr confirms the DOJ is reviewing Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine evidence

Attorney General Bill Barr is reviewing Rudy Giuliani’s evidence on the Ukraine scandal. Giuliani, acting as the President’s personal attorney, gathered information, witness documentation, and testimony, on behalf of his client who was facing impeachment.

It is being examined through an “intake process” to gauge its credibility.

Barr went on to explain that there are “a lot of agendas” in Ukraine and “a lot of cross currents.”

“We can’t take anything we receive from the Ukraine at face value,” Barr said. “For that reason, we had established an intake process in the field so that any information coming in about Ukraine could be carefully scrutinized by the department” to assess its credibility.

He added: “And you know, that is true for all information that comes to the department relating to the Ukraine, including anything Mr. Giuliani might provide.”

LINDSEY GRAHAM LET THAT SLIP

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the DOJ has “created a process that Rudy could give information and they would see if it’s verified.”

“Rudy Giuliani is a well-known man,” Graham said. “He’s a crime fighter. He’s loyal to the president. He’s a good lawyer.”

Graham did issue a caveat — the information collected by Giuliani needed to be given to the Justice Department “because it could be Russian propaganda.”

