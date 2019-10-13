AG Barr decries ‘organized destruction’ of religion & traditional values

Attorney General Bill Barr criticized attacks on religious values in a speech at Notre Dame’s law school this week, tying a movement of “militant secularism” to societal problems.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Friday expressed his disdain for the spread of secularism in the U.S., blaming progressives and the decline of religion for problems plaguing the nation, including drugs, violence, and mental illness.

“Among the militant-secularists are many so-called progressives. But where is the progress?,” Barr asked rhetorically. “The fact is that no secular creed has emerged capable of performing the role of religion,” he added.

“Morality stems from God, not the State,” Barr declared.

He then went after our revolting modern society.

“This is not decay. This is organized destruction. Secularists and their allies have marshaled all the forces of mass communication, popular culture, the entertainment industry, and academia in an unremitting assault on religion & traditional values.”

They almost have complete power.

