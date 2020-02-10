AG Barr launches an aggressive legal assault against sanctuaries

The Justice Department launched a legal assault against the lawless sanctuary jurisdictions across the country on Monday.

CRIMINAL CHARGES COMING?

The DOJ filed new civil lawsuits asking judges to overturn several policies, Fox News reported. The agency also warned state and city officials they could soon face criminal charges of harboring illegal immigrants if they don’t rescind their policies.

One lawsuit targets California which basically banned ICE detention facilities in the future. Another suit goes after King County, Washington where ICE is banned from flying detainees in or out of Boeing Field in Seattle — it disrupts deportation operations. Another lawsuit against New Jersey asks a court to overturn a state policy limiting cooperation with Homeland Security.

“When we are talking about sanctuary cities, we are talking about policies that are designed to allow criminal aliens to escape,” Attorney General William P. Barr said in announcing the moves in a speech to the National Sheriff’s Association. “Their express purpose is to shelter aliens whom local law enforcement has already arrested for other crimes. This is neither lawful nor sensible.”

Mr. Barr also warned sanctuaries that he’s ordered his department to review the law to see what else can be done.

“This includes assessing whether jurisdictions are complying with our criminal laws, in particular the criminal statute that prohibits the harboring or shielding of aliens in the United States,” he said.