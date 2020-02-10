Dems look to 4 more probes to impeach the President — again

The Washington Times reported that Democrats are lining up new charges if they decide to pursue another impeachment.

For one thing, there is a wide-open probe launched by Rep. Adam B. Schiff, California Democrat. He has been investigating President Trump, his family, and businesses, the Trump Organization, over the congressman’s suspicions of blackmail, money laundering, and bribery.

It’s only in Schiff’s mind, but that’s good enough for these Stalinist Democrats. An informed source told the outlet that any new charges would likely come from this probe.

ALL EYES ON MAXINE

All are looking to Maxine Waters, the crazy Democrat icon, since she is in charge of the finances.

Recently, she was asked by a reporter about whether she would accept a Senate acquittal or continue going after President Trump. She said:

“Let me just say this. All of us have the responsibility for oversight.”

“Yes, I am concerned about the financial affairs of the President of the United States, including money laundering. And I am continuing with that. As a matter of fact, the subpoenas that I’ve issued that’s gone through the lower courts are now going to be heard at the Supreme Court in March. We will not stop. Whether that leads to another impeachment activity, I don’t know. But I know we must continue with the work that our constituents have elected us to come to Congress to do.”

That was before the acquittal. Maxine has no reason to believe he laundered money or did anything wrong, but it doesn’t matter to Democrats.

A court tossed the Emoluments Clause, which leaves Democrats looking to Mad Max as Chair of the House Financial Services Committee. She is empowered to launch a new impeachment probe into the President.

That is what she is hoping to do.

SCHIFF, NADLER, SCHUMER ALL LOOKING FOR NEW INVESTIGATIONS

Adam Schiff is also expanding his investigations, promising to call all of the so-called witnesses that Democrats claimed just a couple of weeks ago that they didn’t have time to call.

Jerry Nadler indicated he will continue to investigate Trump and Ukraine. He left the door open to filing additional articles of impeachment.

Speaker Pelosi is all for it. None of them are going to do any work, other than to interfere in the next election.

Chuck Schumer just sent a letter to 74 inspectors general demanding “immediate action to investigate” Trump for ‘instances of retaliation’ against so-called whistleblowers.” There is only one whistleblower, and Schumer allegedly doesn’t know who that is. The rest of them are leakers.

As an aside, Alexander Vindman is heading for the war college and is promoted. He betrayed the President and was rewarded for it. The only one fired was Gordon Sondland, who sounded irrational and confused when he presented his testimony. The media is exaggerating, calling the transfers a Friday night massacre.

Allegedly John O’Brien, the new National Security Adviser, will begin transferring many more out. Bolton not only didn’t move anyone out of the NSC, including the Obama holdovers, but he also added to the hundreds of advisers.

Getting back to the probes — Democrats are still holding back the testimony of the Intelligence Community Inspector General. Why? They are decidedly dishonest. The hard-left Democrats are not serious people.

