‘US-will-never-be-normal’ Fauci blocked from testifying before the House

The White House will not let Dr. Anthony Fauci testify before the Democrat-led House at this time. They will agree to let him come before Congress “at the appropriate time.”

“While the Trump Administration continues its whole-of-government response to COVID-19, including safely opening up America again and expediting vaccine development, it is counter-productive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at Congressional hearings,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement. “We are committed to working with Congress to offer testimony at the appropriate time.”

After the White House blocked Fauci’s participation, DeLauro and Rep. Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.), the Appropriations Committee chairwoman, issued a non-partisan statement stressing the importance of providing the public with “a clear-eyed view” of what tactical steps federal policymakers are taking to contain the coronavirus and expedite a national recovery.

The steps include the near-term strategy for testing, tracing, and treating those infected; a medium-term plan for vaccine development and distribution; and a long-term blueprint for boosting the nation’s public health infrastructure in preparation for the next pandemic, the Democratic lawmakers said.

The tracing issue sounds like a serious civil liberties problem to come. It is also too cumbersome to consider part of a near-term strategy. We will never get the economy open if we wait for that to be put in place.

DR. FAUCI SHOULD NEVER SPEAK IN PUBLIC OR PREDICT IMHO

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease since 1984, is a learned man but has been wrong on most of his predictions and comments on issues out of his purview.

The esteemed doctor goes rogue with some of his comments like whether the USA will ever be normal again. He also comments on sports.

“I would love to be able to have all sports back,” Fauci said this week. “But as a health official and a physician and a scientist, I have to say, right now, when you look at the country, we’re not ready for that yet. We might be ready, depending upon what the sport is. But right now, we’re not.”

What is he talking about? They could come back without viewers or with a 6-foot rule. Why is he commenting on sports anyway?

But the worst thing he has done is convince President Trump to shut down the entire country in a one size fits all approach.

He and Dr. Birx told the President 2.2 million people were going to die. President Trump listened to the doctors and the research. Drs. Fauci and Birx got their information from the IHME and the fool in London, Neil Ferguson, who never gets predictions anywhere near right.

As it happens, if we shut down New York and New Jersey, that probably would have taken care of much of the problem.

After Dr. Fauci makes his extremist remarks, he calls them back and says people are misinterpreting him, but the damage is done.

The worst thing that could happen is if he testified now. God only knows what crazy thing he will say. He comes from the Ivory Tower and has no clue what is happening to this country’s economy.