AG Barr’s expanding the probe, waiting for ‘all the evidence’ to see ‘how bad it is’

Two sources told Fox News that Jeff Jensen, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri who was tapped by the Justice Department in February to review the case of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, is continuing to help with Durham’s investigation even after the DOJ’s move last week to drop the case against Flynn.

The sources told Fox News that interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Timothy Shea is also assisting with components of the investigation.

THEY’RE GOING FULL THROTTLE

“They farmed the investigation out because it is too much for Durham and he didn’t want to be distracted,” one of the sources told Fox.

“He’s going full throttle, and they’re looking at everything,” the source told Fox News.

“They farmed the investigation out because it is too much for Durham and he didn’t want to be distracted,” one of the sources told Fox News.

WE’LL SEE ‘HOW SERIOUS IT IS’

CBS’ Catherine Herridge reported that Attorney Barr told her during this weekend’s interview that he’s expanding the probe. “Durham’s investigation and US Attorney Jensen, I’m gonna ask him to do some more work on different items as well…I’m gonna wait till all the evidence is, and I get their recommendations as to how serious it is.”

He is waiting for “all the evidence” to see “how serious it is.”

It’s pretty serious since it was the first attempted coup in United States history.

He also told Catherine Herridge, “You know, one thing people will see when they look at the documents is how Director Comey purposely went around the Justice Department and ignored [then] Deputy Attorney General Yates.”

BARR SAYS HE’S DOING THE LAW’S BIDDING

After the Justice Department dropped its Michael Flynn case, @CBS_Herridge asked William Barr if he’s doing President Trump’s bidding. “I’m doing the law’s bidding,” the attorney general said. “I’m doing my duty under the law, as I see it.” https://t.co/cR4aM261rj pic.twitter.com/j9Lkw5QptX — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 8, 2020

PRESIDENT TRUMP SENDS A WARNING

President Trump has not sat back. He keeps Obamagate trending on Twitter. In this tweet, he wrote “Because it was OBAMAGATE, and he and Sleepy Joe led the charge. The most corrupt administration in U.S. history!”

Because it was OBAMAGATE, and he and Sleepy Joe led the charge. The most corrupt administration in U.S. history! https://t.co/PTzFvvITh3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

President Trump also posted this meme on Instagram: