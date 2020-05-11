Hillary’s friend, George Soros rages against ‘dictator’ President Trump

Far-far-left billionaire George Soros tore into President Donald Trump Monday, saying the president would “like to be a dictator,” but predicting that he would ultimately “destroy himself.” What has President Trump done that’s dictatorial?

Actually, Soros is the dictator-wannabe. He’s buying elections and funding far-far-left groups in an effort to soon have a permanent electoral majority.

Soros doesn’t like China dictator Xi Jinping either. During an interview with The Independent, he said “the current US president does not really represent the values of an open and free society,” likening Trump to Xi.

What Soros means is President Trump wants borders and he doesn’t. Soros also wants one party rule.

“Well, that is a weakness that I hope will not last very long. Donald Trump would like to be a dictator,” Soros said. “But he cannot be one because there is a constitution in the United States that people still respect. And it will prevent him from doing certain things.”

Soros continued, “That does not mean that he will not try, because he is literally fighting for his life. I will also say that I have put my faith in Trump to destroy himself, and he has exceeded my wildest expectations.

He’s also very concerned that the EU, a socialistic organization, will perish.

Everything Soros wants will lead to a dictatorship.