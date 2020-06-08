AG Bill Barr blasts calls to defund police as ‘dangerous’

Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday blasted calls from protesters and activists to defund police departments in the wake of George Floyd’s death – saying in an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier that going after entire departments is “wrong” and “dangerous,” Fox News reports.

“The police chiefs, the rank-and-file officers understand the need for change, and there has been a great change,” Barr said in the interview, which airs Monday at 6 p.m. ET on Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier.”

“I think defunding the police, holding the entire police structure responsible for the actions of certain officers is wrong, and I think it is dangerous to demonize police.”

The attorney general referenced a bloody weekend in Chicago that saw “60 to 70 people shot” as a reason for needing to keep police departments funded. Over the last few years, Chicago has been dealing with a scourge of gun violence, with a total of 85 people being shot – 24 fatally – in the last weekend of May.

Democrats, on the other hand, just can’t say ‘no’:

This clip of Pelosi trying to answer a question about whether or not she supports the “defund the police” push is some straight up hostage footage. She ends it by saying “let’s not get into these questions that may come be the small minds of some, as far as safety is concerned” pic.twitter.com/1ydE8RnxLY — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) June 8, 2020

And we have a media that just lies:

AG Bill Barr blasts media for dishonest coverage of the riots, says 750 police officers have been hurt, 20% in DC, most in Layfayette park, where rioters were hurling bricks & projectiles at cops. pic.twitter.com/3lEOOa00sH — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 8, 2020