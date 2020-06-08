Floyd family asks the UN to intervene and investigate

George Floyd’s family has asked the U.N. to help them. The U.N. is a foreign global organization, often called the ‘Dictator’s Club.’ They have no use for the United States or Israel. They are not our friends.

Everyone just about agrees George Floyd’s death was a brutal killing. They had everyone on their side but then the far-left whittled away at it with riots. Now, the family is asking this foreign organization to intervene.

The officers have been arrested and can’t even afford the bail. What more do they want?

The lawyer, Ben Crump, on behalf of the family wants the United Nations to intervene and investigate the circumstances around Floyd’s death.

They are demanding reforms:

“Among the reforms requested were de-escalating techniques, independent prosecutions, and autopsies for every extrajudicial police killing in an effort to stop further human rights abuses including torture and extrajudicial killings of African Americans to protect their inherent and fundamental human right to life,” Crump said in a statement about the June 3 letter sent to the U.N.

“The United States of America has a long pattern and practice of depriving Black citizens of the fundamental human right to life …The United States government has consistently failed to hold police accountable and did not bring Federal criminal charges even in cases with irrefutable video evidence. When a group of people of any nation have been systemically deprived of their universal human right to life by its government for decades, it must appeal to the international community for its support and to the United Nations for its intervention,” Crump said.

This is outrageous, and it’s a get out the vote ploy. The left has only just begun. Their candidate is a senile old man and they have a lot of work to do to get him over the finish line.

The truth is black men are killing black men, not the police.