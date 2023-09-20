The Only Man to Hear the Missing Stealth Jet Come Down – Wild

Randolph White, 72 years of age, retired from his job at the paper mill in Georgetown 10 years ago. He lives in the house in the video with his wife in a very rural area of Williamsburg County. He loves living about two miles away from where he grew up.

“Normally, it’s pretty quiet, but on Sunday afternoon, I was there in the bathroom taking a shave when I heard screeching between a screech and a whistle.”

He then imitated the scary sound.

“I said, ‘What in the world is this?’ And I heard a boom! And my whole house shook,” Randolph said to NBC, adding he didn’t know what the source of the noise was for sure and thought it could have been a “meteorite coming from out of space, or something.”

He didn’t realize it was a plane, so he didn’t call anybody.

Y’all, this really happened. Watch this. Just watch. pic.twitter.com/Ba8yywOTmo — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 20, 2023

A large debris field was caused by the wreckage of the plane crash, which caused no fatalities after the pilot ejected safely. Randolph was thankful nobody was hurt, explaining a church is nearby.

