Trudeau Pushes a Brutal Capital Gains Tax on Canadians

Canadian individuals and businesses will pay tax on two-thirds of gains over C$250,000. The government doesn’t have any right to steal Canadians’ earnings, but it will. This is similar to what Joe Biden plans to do in the United States. These leaders are communists.

Trudeau called for a vote, and the bill was passed.

“It’s incredible that during a housing shortage [the prime minister] wants to tax home builders; during a health care shortage, he wants to tax away our doctors; during a food price crisis, he wants to tax our farmers, and while our economy is shrinking more than any other economy in the G7, he wants to tax our small business job creators,” Poilievre declared.

“Mr. Speaker, isn’t this the definition of insanity?”

Pierre Poilievre: “Haven’t the Liberals learned that taxing away doctors, taxing away homebuilders, taxing away the entrepreneurs who make paycheques is economic wackoness?” pic.twitter.com/zmLJW9UYrr — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 12, 2024

It affects all kinds of Canadians.

BREAKING: Senior Director at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce confirms Trudeau’s punitive Capital Gains increase affects all kinds of Canadians – not just the wealthiest 1% #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/cEsYv0CIyz — Stephanie Kusie (@StephanieKusie) June 12, 2024

Here is one of the many Canadians who will pay the price to a government that will waste their money.

When Trudeau says the capital gains tax will only affect the rich he’s lying to you once again. pic.twitter.com/lW4T3kbBiK — Glenda M (@McfarlaneGlenda) May 31, 2024

