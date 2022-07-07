Gov. Ducey to Biden: People Have to Be Citizens… and…Alive on the Day They Vote

This is a great response from Gov. Ducey!

Biden’s Department of [In]Justice is suing the state of Arizona for an integrity law that requires proof of citizenship to vote. Gov. Ducey responded succinctly.

The state law requiring proof of citizenship is set to take effect in January. The DOJ claims it “turns the clock back by imposing unlawful and unnecessary requirements that would block eligible voters from the registration rolls,” said Kristen Clarke, head of the Justice Department’s civil rights division.

Clarke called Arizona’s House Bill 2492, which also requires proof of citizenship to vote by mail in any federal election, a “textbook violation” of the 1993 National Voter Registration Act.

A media host asked Gov. Ducey about it.

Gov. Ducey said, “Well, we’ll see ya in court, Mr. President. I mean, you’ve gotta be kidding me. Everyone knows that you have to present a voter ID, you have to be a citizen, you have to be a resident, and you should have to be alive on the day that you vote. In Arizona, we make it hard, if not impossible to cheat and very easy to vote if you are a citizen. If the Biden administration wants to challenge that, we’ll see them in court.”

Not according to Democrats!

Watch:

Arizona Gov. @DougDucey responds to Biden’s lawsuit against the state’s election integrity laws: “You have to be a citizen…and you should be alive on the day that you vote.” “If the Biden administration wants to challenge that, we’ll see them in court.” pic.twitter.com/UDLJ0Snn7a — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2022

