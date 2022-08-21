AG Garland Rushes to Protect Abominable ‘Health Care’ for Kids

The Department of Justice released a statement Wednesday condemning alleged threats against Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH) and its staff following controversy over the facility performing mutilation surgeries on children.

The public became aware of their “gender-affirming care” thanks to several popular Twitter accounts sharing the information publicly.

Boston Children’s Hospital claims they were threatened and received threats of violence. It could be true or not.

The DOJ then raced to their defense in a statement warning that they would not stand by on these cases. The statement used the word “hate” four times to suggest the alleged threats against the hospital were potential hate crimes but avoided mentioning sex changes and mutilation surgeries.

“Children deserve an opportunity to thrive and grow as their own authentic selves. Parents/guardians and health care providers who support them in that journey should be allowed to do so free of threats and harassment,” the statement from Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins read.

“While free speech is indeed the cornerstone of our great nation, fear, intimidation, and threats are not. I will not sit idly by and allow hate-based criminal activity to continue in our District,” it concluded.

Rollins condemned the threats, which she called “disturbing,” and pointed to a prior statement from Attorney General Merrick Garland pledging his commitment to combating hate crimes. She said she had created a unit specifically for investigating and prosecuting civil rights violations and that the DOJ would ensure transgender people received equal protection under the law.

Twitter users shared videos of BCH staff promoting puberty blockers for children, mastectomies for girls as young as 15, and various genital surgeries the hospital offers, most of which have since been removed from YouTube.

They also noted that in the BCH guidance, the hospital offered vaginoplasty at as young as 17 and didn’t list a minimum age requirement for “gender-affirming” hysterectomies. Those guidance pages were then changed to list the minimum age at 18, but mastectomies can still occur at age 15.

You’re using weasel words, and you’re being excessively specific. How about this, from your site (before you changed it)? pic.twitter.com/nwMw33sxhU — Sour Patch Lyds 🍊 (@sourpatchlyds) August 17, 2022

Doctors are now prescribing puberty blockers to kids based on “anecdotal evidence” https://t.co/5pEudOSL9z — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2022

