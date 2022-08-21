Deaths of American Youth from Fentanyl Are “Catastrophic and Rapid”

On Thursday, Gordan Chang warned on a radio show here in New York that the candy-colored fentanyl is meant for children, and they are committing genocide of American children. It’s not just children. Americans through middle age are buying these drugs, not knowing they are fentanyl.

At least 107,000 people 18-45 died from overdoses last year. It’s probably more than that. Not every death is reported since so many become homeless.

An ATF administrator spoke with CBS News to inform them of the situation’s seriousness. She said that two cartels are largely responsible, and they are trying to defeat them. Never once did the interviewers ask about open borders. But, one did ask if she was worried about political rhetoric aimed at law enforcement. This is after the Left made it clear no one can criticize the FBI or DOJ.

The administrator said Friday that Americans are killed at “catastrophic and record rates” from fentanyl made by these cartels with chemicals from China.

“What we see happening at DEA is essentially that there are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa cartel and the Jalisco New Generation cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we have never seen before,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said. “And those cartels are acting with calculated deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money.”

CBS co-host Tony Dokoupil noted that drug dealing had changed. Dealers once “wanted to keep a person addicted, keep them paying money, but not kill them.”

Milgram agreed but said the goal is to get them addicted so they will keep buying more.

Milgram explained that many drug deals were set up on social media apps like Snapchat, and often buyers would seek drugs like Adderall or Percocet. They’d get fentanyl unknowingly.

Mexican cartels have also recruited teenagers through gaming, reaching out to them through WhatsApp.

