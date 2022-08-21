Trump Savages Mitch for Insulting & Abandoning GOP Candidates

Former President Donald Trump harshly criticized Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. for his comments about allegedly weak GOP candidates.

McConnell suggested Thursday that he did not think Republicans would retake the Senate, as “candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.” He said his party might fare better in reclaiming the U.S. House.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate,” the minority leader told the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. “Senate races are just different, they’re statewide. Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.

Why doesn’t he help their campaigns more than signaling Democrats to go in for the kill?

TRUMP RESPONDS

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the Senate minority leader a “broken down political hack” and challenged his party loyalty.

“Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard-working Republican candidates for the United States Senate,” Trump asked.

He added: “This is such an affront to honor and to leadership. He should spend more time (and money!) helping them get elected and less time helping his crazy wife and family get rich on China!”

“Right now, we have a 50-50 Senate and a 50-50 country, but I think when all is said and done this fall, we’re likely to have an extremely close Senate. Either our side up slightly or their side up slightly,” he added.

McConnell is a hack and has been for a long time. Once, he was a great conservative but now he is too tied to donors.

The Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Georgia races are stunners.

Polls indicate that Dr. Oz, who fully supports the America First agenda, is trailing a literally brain-damaged communist, John Fetterman, who mostly campaigns with memes some smart publicist puts together.

Wisconsin is putting out vile ads against Ron Johnson, who has worked so hard to bring the truth to his constituents at great personal expense. His opponent Mandela Barnes is also a Marxist, but he’s Black, giving him a decided edge despite not doing a great job as Lt. Gov.

Herschel Walker trails Marxist Raphael Warnock, who appears to have beaten his wife.

If the polls are correct, the people in these states prefer communists to America First.

Donald Trump still has good support to run for president.

St Anselm Poll shows strong lead for Trump among New Hampshire Republicans in 2024 Republican Primary Donald Trump – 50%

Ron DeSantis – 29%

Liz Cheney – 4%

Nikki Haley – 3%

Mike Pence – 3%

Ted Cruz – 1%

Mike Pompeo – 1%

Larry Hogan – 0% August 9-11https://t.co/NMB7BRa9vr pic.twitter.com/BtRR3yzBqG — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 19, 2022

