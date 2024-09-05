Kamala Finally Agrees to the ABC Debate So Trump Doesn’t Flee?

Kamala Harris finally agreed to the ABC News debate with the mics muted.

She claims that Trump is a debate flight risk, and they are forced to accept the rules to ensure the debate actually happens. She also claims it shields Donald Trump.

Kamala wants to filibuster, interrupt him, and make her usual comments like, “I’m speaking. Let a woman speak.”

Who does she think she’s kidding? She is saying that Trump might run from the debate when she is the one who has continually begged off. She won’t agree to one on Fox because she’s a wimp.

Kamala’s constant prevarications are frustrating.

New: Kamala Harris campaign has just accepted in a letter to ABC News the rules of next week’s debate against Donald trump, including mics being muted when it’s not a candidate’s turn to speak, per person familiar with debate negotiations. That had been the final hang-up. — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 4, 2024

More from Harris campaign letter to ABC News: “Notwithstanding our concerns, we understand that Donald Trump is a risk to skip the debate altogether, as he has threatened to do previously, if we do not accede to his preferred format. We do not want to jeopardize the debate.” — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 4, 2024

There have been some assurances offered to the Harris campaign about how the network would handle any moments of significant cross talk, including mics being turned on, as well as moderator discouraging disruptive interruptions and explaining to viewers what is being said. — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 4, 2024

Additionally, there would be pool reporters in the room during the debate who would presumably hear and report on any notable exchanges between Harris and Trump that are not picked up by mics/explained by moderators. — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 4, 2024