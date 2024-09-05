Kamala Finally Agrees to the ABC Debate So Trump Doesn’t Flee?

By
M DOWLING
-
3
29

Kamala Harris finally agreed to the ABC News debate with the mics muted.

She claims that Trump is a debate flight risk, and they are forced to accept the rules to ensure the debate actually happens. She also claims it shields Donald Trump.

Kamala wants to filibuster, interrupt him, and make her usual comments like, “I’m speaking. Let a woman speak.”

Who does she think she’s kidding? She is saying that Trump might run from the debate when she is the one who has continually begged off. She won’t agree to one on Fox because she’s a wimp.

Kamala’s constant prevarications are frustrating.


