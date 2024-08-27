Kamala [Comma la] Speaks Stupidly Off Script

A reporter asked flip-flopping Kamala, who is in hiding, a softball question: What do you think it would do to race relations in this country if Donald Trump is elected?

She responded, sort of, “Well, let me say we’re going to win, so it’s not going to happen, but I think that, listen, we uh…

“Today is actually, I believe, an anniversary in terms of Doctor King, right? And, and, we, I was just in Selma, and we celebrated it. Acknowledged the 59th anniversary of of Bloody Sunday.

“I think it’s really important that we as Americans always embrace our history the parts that we’re proud of and the parts that we’re not proud of but that we can’t forget and we should all agree that we should teach history.

“We should learn history if we’re to ever have an accurate idea of where we want to go and where we don’t want to go in the future, and that means also acknowledging the importance of diversity it means acknowledging the importance of of of the fact that everyone should have equal opportunity to compete and, and equity and then of course inclusion.

“That you know, hey, let’s look around the room and see who’s not here and did we leave the door open.”

HUH? WHAT???

The country is going down and this is who Democrats want us to elect.

