“Mini Mike” Bloomberg Says He’s As Tall As His Head

President Trump lashed out at Mini Mike Bloomberg, calling him a “loser” with “zero presence,” little political skill, who has treated the black community poorly. This is after Bloomberg has lauded the impeachment and demonized the President.

The President makes a lot of comments about “Mini’s” height which he guesses is a “5’4” mass of dead energy.”

Mini Mike Bloomberg is a LOSER who has money but can’t debate and has zero presence, you will see. He reminds me of a tiny version of Jeb “Low Energy” Bush, but Jeb has more political skill and has treated the Black community much better than Mini! https://t.co/qIef5VhjDr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Mini Mike is a 5’4” mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians. No boxes please. He hates Crazy Bernie and will, with enough money, possibly stop him. Bernie’s people will go nuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Bloomberg Is the Size of His Head

We’ve waited patiently for “Mini’s” response, but it was slow in coming. When it finally came during a rally, it was odd.

“He calls me Little Mike and the answer is, Donald, where I come from we measure your height from your neck up,” he said at a campaign rally in North Carolina early Thursday morning.

Clearly, that makes Little Mike about a foot tall at most.

Watch:

The audience laughed hysterically at his comment, but what the hay is he even talking about?

Bloomberg said people laugh at the President behind his back and he’s known as a “carnival barking clown.” The former mayor says Trump squandered a fortune [but the President is worth billions of dollars].

Then “Little Mike” put up a dumb meme.

How did this man make $55 billion?

The Mini Tweets:

.@realDonaldTrump – we know many of the same people in NY. Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown. They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence. I have the record & the resources to defeat you. And I will. https://t.co/fO4azmZaUg — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 13, 2020

