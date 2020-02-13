“Mini Mike” Bloomberg Says He’s As Tall As His Head

President Trump lashed out at Mini Mike Bloomberg, calling him a “loser” with “zero presence,” little political skill, who has treated the black community poorly. This is after Bloomberg has lauded the impeachment and demonized the President.

The President makes a lot of comments about “Mini’s” height which he guesses is a “5’4” mass of dead energy.”

Bloomberg Is the Size of His Head

We’ve waited patiently for “Mini’s” response, but it was slow in coming. When it finally came during a rally, it was odd.

“He calls me Little Mike and the answer is, Donald, where I come from we measure your height from your neck up,” he said at a campaign rally in North Carolina early Thursday morning.

Clearly, that makes Little Mike about a foot tall at most.

Watch:

The audience laughed hysterically at his comment, but what the hay is he even talking about?

Bloomberg said people laugh at the President behind his back and he’s known as a “carnival barking clown.” The former mayor says Trump squandered a fortune [but the President is worth billions of dollars].

Then “Little Mike” put up a dumb meme.

How did this man make $55 billion?

The Mini Tweets:

Donald Trump Jr. Leveled “Mini”

