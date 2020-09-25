AG shares explosive information about the dossier & the Russians

Senator Lindsey Graham said the FBI misled the Senate Intel Committee about the Steele dossier in 2018. The primary ‘source’ of the fake dossier compiled by Trump hater Christopher Steele was investigated by the FBI from 2009 to 2011 for suspected contact with Russian intelligence.

In other words, they were colluding with the Kremlin while accusing the Trump campaign of doing that.

This information came directly from Bill Barr after Graham’s panel investigating the Russia-Trump probe asked for information he could share.

“In connection with your Committee’s investigation of these matters and ongoing hearings, you have been asking us to accelerate this process and to provide any additional information relating to the reliability of the work of Christopher Steele and the so-called ‘Steele dossier,’ as long as its release would not compromise U.S. Attorney John Durham’s ongoing criminal investigation,” Barr wrote.

“A footnote in the Inspector General’s report contains information, which up till now has been classified and redacted, bearing on the reliability of the Steele dossier,” Barr wrote. “The FBI has declassified the relevant portion of the footnote, number 334, which states that ‘the Primary Sub-source was the subject of an FBI counterintelligence investigation from 2009 to 2011 that assessed his or her contacts with suspected Russian intelligence officers.'”

This was known to the members of the Crossfire Hurricane team!

“I have consulted with Mr. Durham, who originally brought this information to my attention in the course of his investigation, and he has informed me that the disclosure of the information will not interfere with his criminal investigation,” Barr wrote, adding that he alerted Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to “certain classified information in possession of the intelligence community” which “bears upon the FBI’s knowledge of the reliability of the dossier.”

“Mr. Durham confirms that the disclosure of that information would not interfere with his investigation, and the Department otherwise defers to the DNI concerning the handling of this information,” Barr said.

#Durham BREAKING: The primary sub-source for the Steele dossier was deemed a possible "national security threat" + the subject of 2009 FBI counter-intel probe. According to new records, those facts were known to Crossfire Hurricane team in December 2016.

The FBI withheld "clear-cut evidence that the [Steele] Dossier" it "relied on…was a complete sham," said Attorney General Bill Barr. It "was completely rubbish," but they misled the FISA court. "The core statement…by the IG is that" this "was not satisfactorily explained."