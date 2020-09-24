Californians can look forward to all being on bicycles

Even though their climate policies so far have been responsible for rolling brownouts and insufficient power for the residents, the governor is extending his insane policies to cars and trucks.

By 2035, Californians will not be able to buy a gasoline engine car or truck.

One of our reporters just interviewed the people trying to make California its own country. We think that’s a great idea — good riddance. If they become their own country, they’ll be a communist third world nation.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday that amounts to the most aggressive clean-car policy in the United States. Although it bans the sale of new gas cars and trucks after the 15-year deadline, it will still allow such vehicles to be owned and sold on the used-car market.

How nice of these authoritarians in Cali.

“This is the most impactful step our state can take to fight climate change,” the governor said in a statement.

“Our cars shouldn’t make wildfires worse — and create more days filled with smoky air. Cars shouldn’t melt glaciers or raise sea levels threatening our cherished beaches and coastlines.”

He’s banning fracking too.

The Institute for Energy Research reported that it’s “another silly distraction from real problems,” NPR reported.

“Driving cars is not what causes forest fires or makes them worse,” David Kreutzer, a senior economist at the institute, told NPR. “If people want to drive electric cars, they’ll buy them. You don’t have to eliminate the competition.”

Kreutzer also pushed back at the notion that electric vehicles are zero-emission. “Electric cars might not have emissions at a tailpipe, but they do have emissions at the power plant,” he said.

Exactly!