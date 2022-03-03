Agents Know Biden Lied About Wanting to Secure the Border

During his State of the Union on Tuesday, Joe Biden said we need a secure border. He made the comment as his handpicked border csar, DHS Secretary Mayorkas is regularly boasting about destroying our immigration and asylum system so the administration can open our borders to the world. Additionally, Biden has made it lucrative for illegal aliens to come illegally by offering them benefits meant for American citizens.

He also promised them citizenship down the road — a short road.

Biden is literally destroying the meaning of “citizenship” in the United States.

The renowned lying Joe said during his speech:

“Folks, if we are to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure our border and fix the immigration system. And as you might guess, I think we can do both. At our border, we’ve installed new technology like cutting-edge scanners to better detect drug smuggling. We’ve set up joint patrols with Mexico and Guatemala to catch more human traffickers. We’re putting in place dedicated immigration judges in significantly larger numbers so families fleeing persecution and violence can have their cases heard faster and those who don’t legitimately here can be sent back.”

A few Border Patrol agents spoke to Fox News about Biden’s speech, reacting strongly.

One Border Patrol agent said, “Immigration judges usually tend to follow the tendencies or intentions of their appointing administration, that means I and many other agents have little faith in them to actually follow immigration law. The vast majority of these illegal aliens have no legitimate claims to asylum but administration-picked and taxpayer-funded lawyers will argue otherwise. Unemployment, inability to buy groceries, domestic violence, bad schools and bad weather are not legitimate claims, period.”

Another told Fox News, “Very few people within CBP believe this administration will actually secure the border, they just do not believe in it. All of their actions, comments, and practices are solely about pushing in as many illegal aliens as possible, not just those from the Americas but from around the world.”

One agent said, “I laughed.”

Still, another acknowledged that he refused to watch Biden’s speech: “Figured it would be all lies and smoke … We’re losing so many agents, they’re fed up.”

“We all know he doesn’t care about secure borders,” a different agent said

Biden is abolishing border patrol and ICE by changing their mission away from law enforcement. So, when he says he doesn’t want to defund the police, don’t believe that either.

If he wanted a secure border, he could make it happen tomorrow by reinstituting the policies that worked.

