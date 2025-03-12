Aggressive Radicals Clash with NYPD Over Mahmoud Khalil

Pro-Hamas/Palestinian protesters clashed with NYPD officers outside Gracie Mansion where Mayor Eric Adams was holding an Iftar event. They weren’t simply protesters, they violently pushed barricades into the police. That is not protesting. It’s all theater by communists and Islamists. Are some sincere Palestinians? Maybe.

Khalil’s wife, who won’t give her name, claims he was kidnapped.

Their cause is the deportation of Mahmoud Khalil. They want to keep him here. Khalil is a radical who led the Barnard Library occupation. He is a member of a radical organization that wants to eradicate Western Civilization.

He organized the ‘protests’ and is aligned with Hamas. Sec. Rubio has secret information on Khalil as a national security threat.

He’s only on a visa and somehow got a green card. He is deportable.

Communist Susan Sarandon was first in line to support radical Mr. Khalil.

They should pull up the ICE trucks, and pick up the other visa holding radicals. The left wants to make these radicals acceptable based on abuse of the First Amendment.

We are in big trouble in this country when we can’t distinguish terrorists and communists from protesters.


