Aggressive Radicals Clash with NYPD Over Mahmoud Khalil

Pro-Hamas/Palestinian protesters clashed with NYPD officers outside Gracie Mansion where Mayor Eric Adams was holding an Iftar event. They weren’t simply protesters, they violently pushed barricades into the police. That is not protesting. It’s all theater by communists and Islamists. Are some sincere Palestinians? Maybe.

Khalil’s wife, who won’t give her name, claims he was kidnapped.

Their cause is the deportation of Mahmoud Khalil. They want to keep him here. Khalil is a radical who led the Barnard Library occupation. He is a member of a radical organization that wants to eradicate Western Civilization.

He organized the ‘protests’ and is aligned with Hamas. Sec. Rubio has secret information on Khalil as a national security threat.

What happened TODAY in court regarding Mahmoud Khalil‼️ pic.twitter.com/X7mRGG35oT — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 12, 2025

He’s only on a visa and somehow got a green card. He is deportable.

Communist Susan Sarandon was first in line to support radical Mr. Khalil.

Actress and activist, Susan Sarandon, the first in line awaiting to enter into the courtroom where Mahmoud Khalil is set to appear. pic.twitter.com/nIzDjoJ2yV — Madison Swart (@swartmadison) March 12, 2025

BREAKING! New Yorkers rally outside of Mahmoud Khalil’s court conference in NYC. pic.twitter.com/E6sU4ProlV — The People’s Forum (@PeoplesForumNYC) March 12, 2025

They should pull up the ICE trucks, and pick up the other visa holding radicals. The left wants to make these radicals acceptable based on abuse of the First Amendment.

Here is the disproportionate outrage! pic.twitter.com/btfsRgeW6A — Cheryl B. Weldon (@TravelCruisePro) March 12, 2025

We are in big trouble in this country when we can’t distinguish terrorists and communists from protesters.

Totally unhinged Assembly member and NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani presses Tom Homan They are getting even more bold because deep state arrests aren’t happening pic.twitter.com/CCqKGiOmYF — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) March 12, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email