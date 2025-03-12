Jack Dorsey Is Locked Out of X

Jack Dorsey, the former owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, was locked out of his X account. What a shame.

Dorsey helped destroy the Internet by centralizing discovery and identity in corporations. He regretted it, and we regret it, too.

After he sold Twitter to Elon Musk, he began Bluesky, an echo chamber for the left. He left that board of Bluesky and is now involved with Nostr – a crypto social network.

Dorsey says he left Bluesky because it was “literally repeating all the mistakes” Twitter made. Now, he’s back on Twitter, posting up a storm, but he believes the best version of Twitter will be something called Nostr.

Dorsey regrets selling Twitter to Elon Musk and says he is sorry he trusted Elon. Dosey is a very far-left pothead who censored everyone for the government.

In any case, no one was sympathetic that he was locked out of X.

BREAKING: Jack Dorsey, former CEO of Twitter, says his account has been locked on the platform. pic.twitter.com/7FXvTGePXf — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 12, 2025

