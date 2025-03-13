DEI Run Amok with for Air Traffic Controllers

A DEI activist is caught on voicemail allegedly offering minority air traffic controller candidates the chance to cheat in a critical entry exam.

In a shocking audio clip obtained by DailyMail.com, Shelton Snow, an influential figure in the National Black Coalition of Federal Aviation Employees (NBCFAE), promises advance access to test answers.

“There are some valuable pieces of information that I have taken a screenshot of and I am going to send you via email,” says Snow, an air traffic operations supervisor in New York.

‘”I am about 99.99 percent sure that it is exactly how you need to answer each question.”

It was offered to minorities, blacks, and women, but no whites.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email